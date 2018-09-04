Check out how Arkansas's top commits and targets performed under the Friday night lights in week two of high school play Arkansas, week one of Texas ball:

Despite a loss to Oklahoma powerhouse Jenks, Legacy defensive tackle and Hog commit Enoch Jackson was able to rack up six tackles and three tackles for loss in the 35-14 loss. Mansfield Legacy starts the season 0-1. Watch Highlights

Fort Bend Travis and Hogs linebacker commit Zach Zimos got off to a great start to their season with a close win over Hightower 37-30. Zimos racked up an impressive 13 tackles with a tackle for loss and a PBU.

North Panola dropped their third game of the season 33-14 moving to 2-1 but Arkansas's 2019 QB commit KJ Jefferson still put up 272 passing yards and a touchdown. Jefferson has already put up 814 total yards of offense in three games with nine scores and three picks.

Jefferson got a win in their first week of play but they did it without Hog commit TQ Jackson who was ejected in the first quarter of play. Jackson said he got in a fight on the field which was out of character for him and it won't happen again. He has to sit out the first half of his next game as well.

Blackman keeps on rolling, getting their third victory of the season, a 42-0 shut out of Coffee County. Otey had a 20-yard passing touchdown and 54 yards on the ground. His teammate and fellow Hog priority Trey Knox had a touchdown and recorded 42 yards receiving on Friday.

IMG Academy once again took care of business, this time in Miami, Florida against Norland. IMG put up 49 points in the 49-14 win. IMG went run heavy with none of their receivers recording more than two catches. 4-star Shamar Nash had two catches for 25 yards. Eric Gregory had a tackle and half a tackle for loss.

Arkansas 2019 running back commit A'Montae Spivey carried Central High School to a big win over Meridian 49-10. Spivey ran six times for 52 yards and scored 22 and 3 yard touchdowns. Watch Highlights

Hog legacy Zach Williams and the Joe T. Robinson Senators are now 1-1 with a decisive 35-14 win over Rogers on Friday. Williams had nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in just two quarters of play.

Beaux Limmer and Tyler Lee dropped their first game of the season to Marshall, a 42-29 defeat.

Joseph Stone and his new Florida high school, Gulf Breeze, are breezing through the season so far with two wins in the books already. They took down Pensacola Catholic 38-21 on Friday.

Lufkin lost its first game of the season to a strong Longview squad 35-28. Williams did not play in the loss, neither did Lufkin's starting quarterback.

Rison got an easy win Friday over Fordyce 34-6 to start the season 1-0.

The Hendrickson Hawks started the season off with a bang, 56-7 over Texas High School Thursday night. Brooks tells me his side of the field was heavily avoided by the Texas Tigers so he doesn't have stats to report.