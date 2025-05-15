How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Tennessee

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (41-11, 18-9 SEC) will wrap up the regular season against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (40-13, 15-12 SEC) at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville for a Thursday-Saturday series.

Tennessee has dropped five of its past six weekend series, including four consecutive at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, but the Volunteers have won three of their four league series on the road this season while the Hogs have once again taken care of their home field with a 30-3 record. Arkansas is 9-1 against the Vols in the past 10 meetings and hold a 23-12 all-time advantage in Fayetteville.

Tony Vitello, Tennessee's eighth-year head coach who led the Vols to their first national title in program history last June, and his squad fell to Vanderbilt last weekend, dropping the final two matchups after taking a 1-0 advantage. Vitello was Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn's assistant from 2014-2017 before taking his first head coaching job in Knoxville.

Due to the history between Van Horn and Vitello, plus the success of both teams and multiple competitive matchups between the two, it is fair to say the Hogs and Vols have become rivals in recent memory. To Van Horn, however, it is just another weekend in what many consider the nation's deepest conference.

"It is just another SEC series that coaches know each other and I'm sure the players know each other," Van Horn said. "I mean, they are the defending national champion so that probably makes it more exciting for the fans.

"For me personally it is just another SEC series. It is not any different than playing Texas, LSU, or A&M. All of these guys are just really talented teams and it is hard to win a series. If you can get one, get it.

The Razorbacks swept top-ranked Texas the last time they played at home, but are also looking to rebound after a series loss to LSU in Baton Rouge that included a walk-off heartbreaker in extra innings and a run-rule defeat before they escaped with a crucial victory in the final game to avoid the sweep.

One notable change for the weekend is the pitching rotation for both teams. For Arkansas, Zach Root will remain the game one starter, while Gage Wood will get pushed to Saturday and Friday is TBA. Tennessee will keep ace Liam Doyle on his Friday schedule for game two, while normal game two starter Marcus Phillips will get things started Thursday. Tegan Kuhns will take the mound for the Vols on Saturday.

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to watch.