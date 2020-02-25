Arkansas has added a regional opponent to complete its non-conference football schedule for the 2024 season.

The Razorbacks will host Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville for their penultimate game of that season. Their other non-conference games are scheduled much earlier in the year, with home games against FCS UAPB (Aug. 31) and Kent State (Sept. 14) sandwiched around a road trip to Oklahoma State on Sept. 7.

It will be the fifth time Arkansas has ever played the Bulldogs in football. The series began in 1901, with a 16-0 victory by the Razorbacks in Ruston, La., but wasn’t played again until a pair of games in the mid-1990s.

Arkansas won both games 38-21 and 17-13 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and then defeated the Bulldogs 21-20 to open the 2016 season at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

The most recent matchup was not without drama, though, as the Razorbacks had to score a fourth-quarter touchdown on a fourth-down pass from Austin Allen to Jeremy Sprinkle to avoid the upset.

The addition of this game means all of Arkansas’ non-conference games through the 2024 season are set. It has future games scheduled as far out as the 2033 season.