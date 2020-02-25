Arkansas completes 2024 non-conference slate with regional foe
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Arkansas has added a regional opponent to complete its non-conference football schedule for the 2024 season.
The Razorbacks will host Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville for their penultimate game of that season. Their other non-conference games are scheduled much earlier in the year, with home games against FCS UAPB (Aug. 31) and Kent State (Sept. 14) sandwiched around a road trip to Oklahoma State on Sept. 7.
It will be the fifth time Arkansas has ever played the Bulldogs in football. The series began in 1901, with a 16-0 victory by the Razorbacks in Ruston, La., but wasn’t played again until a pair of games in the mid-1990s.
Arkansas won both games 38-21 and 17-13 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and then defeated the Bulldogs 21-20 to open the 2016 season at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
The most recent matchup was not without drama, though, as the Razorbacks had to score a fourth-quarter touchdown on a fourth-down pass from Austin Allen to Jeremy Sprinkle to avoid the upset.
The addition of this game means all of Arkansas’ non-conference games through the 2024 season are set. It has future games scheduled as far out as the 2033 season.
FUTURE NON-CONFERENCE GAMES
2020
Sept. 5 - vs. Nevada
Sept. 12 - at Notre Dame
Oct. 3 - vs. Charleston Southern
Nov. 21 - vs. ULM
2021
Sept. 4 - vs. Rice
Sept. 11 - vs. Texas
Sept. 18 - vs. Georgia Southern
Oct. 23 - vs. UAPB
2022
Sept. 3 - vs. Cincinnati
Sept. 17 - vs. Missouri State
Oct. 15 - at BYU
Nov. 5 - vs. Liberty
2023
Sept. 2 - vs. Western Carolina
Sept. 9 - vs. Kent State
Sept. 23 - vs. BYU
Nov. 18 - vs. Florida International
2024
Aug. 31 - vs. UAPB
Sept. 7 - at Oklahoma State
Sept. 14 - vs. Kent State
Nov. 23 - vs. Louisiana Tech
2025
Sept. 20 - at Memphis
Oct. 4 - vs. Notre Dame
2026
Sept. 12 - at Utah
Sept. 19 - vs. Memphis
Nov. 21 - vs. Tulsa
2027
Sept. 4 - at Tulsa
Sept. 11 - vs. Oklahoma State
2028
Sept. 9 - vs. Memphis
Sept. 16 - vs. Utah
2029
Sept. 1 - vs. Tulsa
2032
Sept. 18 - at Oklahoma State
2033
Sept. 10 - vs. Oklahoma State