{{ timeAgo('2020-02-25 15:32:45 -0600') }}

Arkansas completes 2024 non-conference slate with regional foe

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Arkansas has added a regional opponent to complete its non-conference football schedule for the 2024 season.

The Razorbacks will host Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville for their penultimate game of that season. Their other non-conference games are scheduled much earlier in the year, with home games against FCS UAPB (Aug. 31) and Kent State (Sept. 14) sandwiched around a road trip to Oklahoma State on Sept. 7.

It will be the fifth time Arkansas has ever played the Bulldogs in football. The series began in 1901, with a 16-0 victory by the Razorbacks in Ruston, La., but wasn’t played again until a pair of games in the mid-1990s.

Arkansas won both games 38-21 and 17-13 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and then defeated the Bulldogs 21-20 to open the 2016 season at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

The most recent matchup was not without drama, though, as the Razorbacks had to score a fourth-quarter touchdown on a fourth-down pass from Austin Allen to Jeremy Sprinkle to avoid the upset.

The addition of this game means all of Arkansas’ non-conference games through the 2024 season are set. It has future games scheduled as far out as the 2033 season.

FUTURE NON-CONFERENCE GAMES

2020

Sept. 5 - vs. Nevada

Sept. 12 - at Notre Dame

Oct. 3 - vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 21 - vs. ULM

2021

Sept. 4 - vs. Rice

Sept. 11 - vs. Texas

Sept. 18 - vs. Georgia Southern

Oct. 23 - vs. UAPB

2022

Sept. 3 - vs. Cincinnati

Sept. 17 - vs. Missouri State

Oct. 15 - at BYU

Nov. 5 - vs. Liberty

2023

Sept. 2 - vs. Western Carolina

Sept. 9 - vs. Kent State

Sept. 23 - vs. BYU

Nov. 18 - vs. Florida International

2024

Aug. 31 - vs. UAPB

Sept. 7 - at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14 - vs. Kent State

Nov. 23 - vs. Louisiana Tech

2025

Sept. 20 - at Memphis

Oct. 4 - vs. Notre Dame

2026

Sept. 12 - at Utah

Sept. 19 - vs. Memphis

Nov. 21 - vs. Tulsa

2027

Sept. 4 - at Tulsa

Sept. 11 - vs. Oklahoma State

2028

Sept. 9 - vs. Memphis

Sept. 16 - vs. Utah

2029

Sept. 1 - vs. Tulsa

2032

Sept. 18 - at Oklahoma State

2033

Sept. 10 - vs. Oklahoma State

