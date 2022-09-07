NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Southeastern Conference announced its full slate of conference games on Wednesday, and Arkansas looks to have another tough road in conference play.

The Razorbacks look to have premiere home matchups against Alabama, LSU, Florida, and Kentucky, while the remainder of the home schedule is nothing extraordinary. On the other hand, the road draw is brutal for Arkansas this year.

Arkansas will open conference play on the road in Baton Rouge, and will also take trips to Rupp Arena, Tuscaloosa, Knoxville and Auburn, all while still facing non-conference opponents Oklahoma and Baylor away from Bud Walton Arena.

While it isn't the easiest draw in the conference, the Razorbacks look to a roster of young talent and experienced transfers to navigate SEC waters. Head coach Eric Musselman is seeking an elusive regular season title after finishing second and fourth in the conference each of the last two years, respectively.