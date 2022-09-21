NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Southeastern Conference announced the television times for conference games on Wednesday, and the Razorbacks will have plenty of exposure this coming season.

Arkansas will appear on the SEC Network just five times, down from 10 last year. 12 of the remaining conference games will appear on an ESPN channel, while the regular season conclusion against Kentucky from Bud Walton Arena will be on CBS.

Having 13 nationally televised games proves just how much the Razorback brand has grown since Eric Musselman took over as the head coach. The Razorbacks have drastically lowered how much they have been featured on the SEC Network during conference play since his first year, meaning more games are being featured nationally.

In the 2019-2020 season, Arkansas was on the SEC Network for 15 of its conference matchups. That number dropped to eight in 2020-2021, and last season they appeared on the SEC Network during conference play 10 times.

With three McDonald's All-Americans, recent national success, and a coach that markets better than anyone else in the country, the increase in exposure was not only warranted, but expected.