Arkansas corner Jaylon Braxton to transfer

Braxton was a four-star recruit out of Lone Star High School in the 2023 recruiting class. He chose the Razorbacks over schools such as Michigan State, Miami, Baylor and others.

A 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Frisco, Texas, Braxton was named Freshman All-SEC last season after leading the team with eight pass breakups, plus he totaled 20 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception.

Braxton saw the field in the Razorbacks' season-opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Week 2 win over Oklahoma State, but a lingering knee injury kept him off the field for the rest of the year.

2024 Second-Team Preseason All-SEC (CFN)

2023 Freshman All-SEC (Coaches)

2023 Midseason Freshman All-American (The Athletic)

2024 (SOPHOMORE): Registered two pass breakups at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) … Started season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at defensive back (Aug. 29).

2023 (FRESHMAN): Earned Freshman All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches after playing in nine games with six starts in his first season … Led the team with eight pass break-ups while recording 20 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception … Made three tackles and broke up a pass in his collegiate debut in win over Western Carolina (Sept. 2) in season opener … Earned his first start vs. BYU (Sept. 16), making a pair of stops with a pass break-up … Broke up a pass at LSU (Sept. 23) … Recorded three tackles vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 30) … Logged three tackles and broke up a pair of passes at Ole Miss (Oct. 7) … Made two tackles vs. Mississippi State (Oct. 21) … Earned SEC Freshman of the Week for his big game at Florida (Nov. 4), forcing a fumble and returning it 33 yards for a touchdown to go along with a season-best four tackles … Broke up a season-high three tackles and picked off his first pass vs. Auburn (Nov. 11) adding three tackles … Missed the final two games of the season with an injury.

HIGH SCHOOL: Enrolled early at Arkansas and participated in spring practice … A consensus four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 … No. 141 prospect in Top247 rankings … No. 217 prospect in ESPN 300 rankings … No. 208 prospect in Rivals250 rankings … Rated the No. 8 cornerback nationally and the No. 9 player in Texas by On3 … Rated the No. 12 cornerback in the country and the No. 26 player in Texas by 247Sports … Played on both sides of the ball for Jeff Rayburn at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas … As a sophomore on the varsity squad, caught one pass for a 23-yard touchdown … Racked up 20 tackles, recorded a pair of interceptions and totaled seven pass breakups … Returned nine kickoffs for 275 yards (30.6 avg), including a season-long 82-yard touchdown return … As a junior, totaled 38 receptions for 467 yards (12.3 ypc) and two touchdowns … As a senior, caught 41 passes for 566 yards (13.8 ypc) and six touchdowns … Also completed one pass for a 10-yard touchdown … Totaled 27 tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss … Recorded 10 pass breakups and five interceptions … Blocked one field goal … Returned eight punts for 99 yards and a touchdown … Had one kick return for 55 yards … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Baylor, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Maryland Miami (FL), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Penn State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Utah, Vanderbilt and others.

PERSONAL: Son of Ronnie and Brandy Braxton … Has two siblings, Braylon and Kaylah … Brother, Braylon, plays football at Marshall … Birthdate: March 25, 2004.