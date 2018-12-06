After leaving the team at the beginning of October for reasons undisclosed by the Arkansas coaching staff, the door has now officially closed on cornerback Chevin Calloway and a potential return.

In his statement in October, Calloway said his situation was a lot bigger than football and he needed to listen to his heart and gut and step away from the team. Head coach Chad Morris somewhat left the door open for him to return saying in his post-season press conference that he simply wasn't "with the team," but didn't say for certain if that would be the end of Calloway's time in a Razorback uniform.

Per 247sports, Calloway reached out to potentially rejoin the team but given scholarship numbers the way they are for the Hogs (i.e. extremely tight), it seems it just wasn't in the cards, or the numbers.

"I’m going to get closer to family," Calloway told HawgSports.com. "It’ll probably be a lot better playing near home just not sure where right now."

The former 4-star prospect out of Bishop Dunne in Dallas, Texas, Calloway only played two games in 2018 but was involved in 99 defensive snaps. As a freshman in 2017, Calloway saw a bit of action in all 12 games but only recorded 157 snaps.

Check out the projected 2019 scholarship distribution for more details on how this impacts numbers for next season.

