Arkansas junior guard Davonte Davis has stepped away from the basketball team, per head coach Eric Musselman.

“Davonte Davis is taking some time away from basketball," Musselman said in a statement Monday night. "He has our full support during this time.”

Davis had started each of the first six games this season for the Razorbacks, averaging 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Davis was part of Eric Musselman's first recruiting class at Arkansas, a four-man class comprised of all in-state players. The Jacksonville-native was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, ranked 129th overall. Davis played sparingly for the first third of his freshman season before becoming an integral part of the Razorback rotation the rest of the way.

Most notably, Davis went on a tear in the NCAA Tournament as a freshman. En route to helping lead Arkansas to its first Elite Eight appearance in 26 years, he averaged 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in four Tournament games.

The absence is not supposed to be permanent, according to sources.