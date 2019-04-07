Arkansas DB Commit Jamie Vance Recaps Official Visit on the Hill
The Razorbacks hosted five visitors for the first weekend of 2020 official visits, four from the state of Texas and one from Louisiana, a commit, 3-star corner Jamie Vance. Vance has been having a great spring already on the camp circuit, winning Rivals New Orleans Camp DB MVP and picking up new offers from Auburn and Louisville.
"It was a really good visit," Vance said. "I got to see Coach (Chad) Morris more outside of football. I got to spend some time with some good players. My favorite part of it was going to his house, eating dinner and talking to him."
Vance to committed to Arkansas at the end of February and has been all Hog since but he hasn't ruled out taking visit elsewhere yet. Hailing from Edna Karr High School, Vance is trying to join his former teammate, early enrollee Devin Bush on the Hill. Bush hosted the corner for his visit and it was just like old times.
"Devin said he loves it here," Vance said. "He's comfortable with the people around him. He trusts what the staff is doing."
Though Vance was the only commit on an official visit, the Hogs also added 3-star Texas wide receiver Mason Mangum as the fourth member of DiamondGangXX on Saturday night.
