The Razorbacks hosted five visitors for the first weekend of 2020 official visits, four from the state of Texas and one from Louisiana, a commit, 3-star corner Jamie Vance. Vance has been having a great spring already on the camp circuit, winning Rivals New Orleans Camp DB MVP and picking up new offers from Auburn and Louisville.

"It was a really good visit," Vance said. "I got to see Coach (Chad) Morris more outside of football. I got to spend some time with some good players. My favorite part of it was going to his house, eating dinner and talking to him."