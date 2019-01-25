Hendrickson High School 3-star defensive back Myles Brooks has decommitted from Arkansas and committed to Stephen F. Austin. Brooks posted a new photo on Twitter in an SFA uniform and told fans in his replies that it was just the best place for him at this time.

Brooks committed to Arkansas after a decommitment from Baylor in July and had been solid ever since, but missed nine high school games his senior year, causing schools to back off of him in his recruitment.

Tight on numbers, this was ideal for Arkansas after they got the commitment of 4-star safety Jalen Catalon last week.