Arkansas DB Commit Myles Brooks Headed to SFA
Hendrickson High School 3-star defensive back Myles Brooks has decommitted from Arkansas and committed to Stephen F. Austin. Brooks posted a new photo on Twitter in an SFA uniform and told fans in his replies that it was just the best place for him at this time.
Brooks committed to Arkansas after a decommitment from Baylor in July and had been solid ever since, but missed nine high school games his senior year, causing schools to back off of him in his recruitment.
Tight on numbers, this was ideal for Arkansas after they got the commitment of 4-star safety Jalen Catalon last week.
Brooks is the second Arkansas decommit to head to SFA, joining Lufkin's Carl Williams. Of the five Arkansas decommits two are headed to SFA, Trevis Hopper is headed to Memphis, Dante Walker is still taking visits but might be headed for JUCO and Joseph Stone's recruitment has been quiet since his decommitment.
The Hogs now have two open spots in the 2019 class as they try to get to 29. They are hosting 3-star linebacker Chris Russell this weekend for an official visit and are waiting for JUCO linebacker Lakia Henry to make a decision between Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas in the next two weeks.
Two more of Arkansas's commits are also exploring options, Adonis Otey is at USC this weekend and A'Montae Spivey is at Ole Miss.
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.