Arkansas junior defensive back Khari Johnson announced his intention to transfer from the program on Tuesday.

Johnson also thanked former strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker for helping him transform himself physically. Walker was fired Saturday .

"First off I want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for blessing me each and everyday along this journey," Johnson said in a tweet. "I am truly grateful to Coach (Sam Pittman), Coach (Barry) Odom, and Coach (Sam) Carter for trusting and believing in me."

The Boston, Mass., native played in 10 games for the Razorbacks this season and started three. He recorded 25 tackles and one pass deflection.

Across his first two seasons in Fayetteville, Johnson saw the field in 12 games and earned one start as a true freshman. He logged just 13 tackles and two pass deflections in his first two years.

The former two-star cornerback recruit from Suffield Academy is the fifth Hog to announce his intention to transfer in the past two days.

Here is more on Johnson's background via the Arkansas Athletics website:

HIGH SCHOOL: Letterwinner at Suffield Academy in Suffield, Connecticut … Played on both sides of the ball, recording 36 tackles, one for loss, with four interceptions, a pick six, two forced fumbles and 12 pass breakups as a senior in 2019 … Helped the Tigers to a perfect 9-0 record and the 2019 New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class A Championship … He tallied 29 receptions for 578 yards and five touchdowns, carrying the ball 10 times for 55 yards on the offensive side of the ball in his final year of prep ball … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Georgia, Navy, Pittsburgh and others.

PERSONAL: Khari Johnson … Born Nov. 3, 2000 … Son of Jessica and Bernard Johnson … Brother to Esai.