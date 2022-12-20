It's no secret that the Arkansas Razorbacks struggled defensively throughout the 2022 season.

Among 131 FBS teams, Arkansas' defense ranked 123rd in total defense, 116th in third down defense, 103rd in rushing defense, 118th in passing yards allowed and 86th in red zone defense.

So, when former defensive coordinator Barry Odom left for the UNLV head coach job on Dec. 6, Head Hog Sam Pittman had an opportunity to go get someone who can improve on those putrid numbers.

Pittman chose Central Florida defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who spent the past two seasons calling the Knights' defense.

"Travis Williams comes from (Gene) Chizik, (Will) Muschamp, (Kevin) Steele, was a two-time Broyles Award (nominee)," Pittman said. "And then certainly was a defensive coordinator at UCF. I went out and interviewed several guys and this was a home run hire, in my opinion. Very excited to have him."

In his first season at the helm of UCF's defense in 2021, Williams helped the group improve 97 spots in the NCAA team pass efficiency defense rankings compared to 2020, 86 spots in passing yards allowed (89.1 fewer per game in 2021) and 70 in total defense (122.5 fewer yards allowed per game in 2021).

This season, Williams' group ranked No. 71 nationally in total defense, No. 39 in scoring defense, No. 58 in third down defense, No. 73 in passing yards allowed and No. 76 in rushing defense.

Though he's shown success as a coach on the field, it was Williams' recruiting ability that caught the eye of Pittman.

"It became what kind of man, what kind of recruiter," Pittman said. "We need a recruiter at that position, as well. I think a good man, one that understands that recruiting is work, and I just heard so many great things about him from guys I knew that had called me."

The feeling of hearing great things about each other was mutual, as Williams said it was meeting with Pittman that helped him know Arkansas was the right fit.

"We got on the phone, had some conversations, then we got in front of each other and it's all Coach Pittman," Williams said. "Once I got in front of him, I was like 'Okay.' Because I heard all the stories about how great of a guy he is. To get in front of him, it was easy. It was easy. Very excited to be here. Fired up."

But just being fired up about having the job will not improve the defense. Arkansas already has 17 players on the defensive side of the ball that will not be returning next season, whether it be that they are transferring, out of eligibility or entering the NFL Draft.

Williams has his work cut out for him, but with his recruiting prowess and his history of improving a defense in the first year, he seemed confident.

"We’re going to play intimidating defense," Williams said. "You’re going to see the guys play hard. One of the best things you can get from an opposing coach is, ‘Man, your guys play hard.’ So when you watch us, we’re going to play hard, we’re going to play physical. We going to have that mental and physical toughness that you need to play. We’re going to get our tails to the ball, and it’s going to be sound."

Pittman said he watched every game that UCF played last season and he liked what he saw from Williams' group.

"He scared me a little bit, because they were ultra aggressive," Pittman said. "A little more zero than I (was expecting), but if you’ve got the guys that can do it you know. But four down, a lot of different fronts, a lot of different looks. Intimidating. You have to really prepare for a defense like Coach has been running."

The SEC is not a league that Williams is unfamiliar with. He was on staff with Auburn from 2014-2020, serving as a defensive analyst, linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator in that span. The Tigers finished top 17 in the nation in scoring defense under Williams in four of his last five seasons (2016-20).

Williams said getting back into the SEC was something that was important to him.

"It was very important, just understanding the SEC," Williams said. "I like the competition, recruiting, football, everything. So it was just important to get back and just understanding the landscape, understanding what it takes. Understanding the type of players you need to be successful in the SEC. So that was a big selling point as well."

Getting used to a new group of players won't be easy, but Williams said he's already done some research and he will be able to get familiar with them by being around the guys at practice.

Williams is already familiar with a few Arkansas players that he previously recruited.

"I know Cam Ball, I know Chris Paul," Williams said. "I know Chris’ dad. So those are two guys that I know very well."

Pittman said that Williams will not be involved in coaching for leading up to the Liberty Bowl unless one of the defensive guys asks him something. He said a decision on what position group Williams will coach along with being defensive coordinator will not be made until after the bowl game.

The Hogs will face the Kansas Jayhawks at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis at 4:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 28 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.