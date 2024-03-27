Arkansas football defensive end Nico Davillier has gone through the trials and tribulations of development with the Razorbacks, but his 2024 campaign could be the breakout everyone's been waiting for.

A former four-star prospect from the class of 2022 out of Maumelle, Davillier didn't record a any statistics during his freshman season with the Hogs despite appearing in 12 games, primarily on special teams. He made a jump as a sophomore in 2023, as he recorded 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

One year later, and the 6-foot-4, 271-pound junior is on the brink of becoming one of Arkansas' go-to pass-rushers along the edge.

"I think I waited my time patiently, learning from all the older guys and Coach (Deke) Adams and Coach Green," Davillier said Tuesday. "I think it’s just my time now. I’m ready to put on a show."