Arkansas DE Nico Davillier: 'I'm ready to put on a show'
Arkansas football defensive end Nico Davillier has gone through the trials and tribulations of development with the Razorbacks, but his 2024 campaign could be the breakout everyone's been waiting for.
A former four-star prospect from the class of 2022 out of Maumelle, Davillier didn't record a any statistics during his freshman season with the Hogs despite appearing in 12 games, primarily on special teams. He made a jump as a sophomore in 2023, as he recorded 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
One year later, and the 6-foot-4, 271-pound junior is on the brink of becoming one of Arkansas' go-to pass-rushers along the edge.
"I think I waited my time patiently, learning from all the older guys and Coach (Deke) Adams and Coach Green," Davillier said Tuesday. "I think it’s just my time now. I’m ready to put on a show."
One of the biggest issues for young players looking to emerge is consistency, something that can be remedied by putting in the work and learning the ins and outs of the defense. Razorback fans shouldn't expect anything less from Davillier after this offseason.
"I think the most I learned was actually learning the playbook, being more physical and getting all the techniques down," Davillier said. "I feel like the older guys and Coach Adams and the other assistant d-line coaches, they’ve helped me a lot and put a lot of effort into me. I feel like we’re just going to have a great year, as well."
During Arkansas' sixth spring practice on Tuesday, Davillier was a stand-up edge rusher in the BUCK position — something he's done often. He went in-depth about the role and why.
"It’s basically like a little outside linebacker but a defensive lineman," Davillier said. "We drop in coverage. We play the run, pass rush. It’s just a stand-up end basically. I like it because I get to be more versatile. I just get to help my team out a lot more than I would be probably in the 4i."
Davillier and the Razorbacks will practice again Thursday in Fayetteville, so be sure to follow along at HawgBeat and our premium message board — The Trough — for coverage of every Arkansas spring practice.