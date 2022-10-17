NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Arkansas checked in at No. 10 in the preseason AP Men’s Basketball Poll Monday.

It marks the second year in a row the Razorbacks have started the season ranked in the AP Poll, the first such time since being ranked in back-to-back preseason polls since 1995-1996 and 1996-1997. The 10th ranking is the team’s highest AP preseason ranking since being ranked No. 1 in 1994-1995.

The Hogs are the second highest ranked team in the SEC, behind only No. 4 Kentucky

Last season, the Razorbacks started the year ranked and finished the year ranked, but had a period of eight weeks in the middle of the season outside of the polls.

The Razorbacks look to have multiple ranked-on-ranked matchups in the early part of the season, starting with the exhibition against Texas on October 29th. The Longhorns enter the year ranked No. 12, and while the exhibition won’t count towards the team record, it will be a high-level basketball game against two premiere programs in the sport and should help this young roster adjust to playing another talented team.

Additionally, Arkansas will play at least one of No. 25 Texas Tech and No. 9 Creighton in the Maui Invitational November 21-23. Arkansas could potentially face 17th ranked Arizona in Maui, as well.

In the SEC-Big12 Challenge, Arkansas will travel to Waco to play the No. 5 Baylor Bears on January 28th.

With potentially up to four ranked-on-ranked non-conference matchups this season, the youthful Razorbacks will be tested often and early. Even with that potential, the bare minimum seems to be two, with a Creighton or Texas Tech matchup guaranteed and Baylor later in the season. Adding just one more, whether that’s Arizona or other in Maui or Oklahoma sneaking into the top-25, would give the Hogs three ranked non-conference opponents.

Three ranked non-conference opponents would be the most since Arkansas played the same number in the 2009-2010 season, going 0-3 in such matchups. Of course, the number of ranked non-conference games is dependent upon opposing team success and the right draw shaking out in Maui.

