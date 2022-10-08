In a game that was highlighted by a backup quarterback controversy for Arkansas, it was another rough outing for defensive coordinator Barry Odom's group in a 40-17 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville. The Razorbacks gave up 568 total yards to the Bulldogs' offense, including 395 passing yards and three scores through the air to Will Rogers. The Bulldogs also rushed for a season-high 173 yards and three scores, despite them running an air raid offense. It was the most team rushing yards in a single game for them under head coach Mike Leach. Arkansas' offense featured a dramatic quarterback situation as walk-on Cade Fortin started the game, but Malik Hornsby came in and proved to be a much better option. Hornsby finished the day with 234 passing yards, one passing touchdown, two interceptions and 114 rushing yards. Discipline was another issue for the Hogs, who committed 10 penalties for 84 yards on the day. Here is how Arkansas' third loss of the season unfolded:

First Half

After Jake Bates sent the opening kick out of bounds, the Bulldogs had no trouble driving 65 yards on nine plays to score on a 1-yard carry by Dillon Johnson. Five of the Bulldogs' nine plays were rushes on the drive. Cade Fortin trotted out as the starting quarterback for the Razorbacks and he completed one of three passes for six yards and took a 9-yard sack on third down that led to a 25-yard punt from Max Fletcher. With the favorable field position, Mississippi State drove 55 yards and capped the drive off with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Will Rogers to Jaden Walley that made it 14-0 with 4:10 left in the first quarter. On Arkansas' second offensive possession, Malik Hornsby came out as the quarterback, and he took off for a 52-yard run on his first play. Three plays later, he exited the game after taking an awkward hit to the head/neck area. Fortin came back on and quarterbacked the offense to a turnover on downs when it couldn't convert on 3rd and 1 or 4th and 1 at the Mississippi State 8-yard line. The Razorbacks held their ground on defense for the first time and Bulldogs' punter Archer Trafford pinned the Hogs back at their own 1-yard line. Fortin came out and handed it off three times for a quick three-and-out. Arkansas' Reid Bauer came on for his first punt of the season and it went 42 yards, but was returned 12 yards to the Arkansas 40-yard line by Zavion Thomas. Mississippi State capped off a 9-play, 40-yard drive with a 10-yard strike from Rogers to Austin Williams that made the Bulldogs' lead 21-0 with just over nine minutes left in the second quarter. Hornsby came back out at quarterback for the Hogs and delivered a 21-yard strike to Ketron Jackson Jr. that put them in Mississippi State territory. The drive stalled out at the Bulldogs' 29-yard line, leading to a 51-yard field goal from Cam Little that made it 21-3. Mississippi State drove to the Arkansas 29-yard line, but fell short on 4th and 1 to turn it over on downs with 1:27 left in the half. The Hogs took advantage right away with a 68-yard pass from Hornsby to Jadon Haselwood. The next play, Rocket Sanders punched it in from three yards out to make it 21-10 with 1:11 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs drove down the field into Arkansas territory, but a missed 40-yard field goal by Ben Raybon kept the Mississippi State lead at 21-10 going into the break.

Second Half