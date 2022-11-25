The resurgence of the Razorback defense was one of the lone bright spots during the final third of the 2022 regular season, but it unceremoniously faded Friday. Missed tackles afforded Missouri dozens of extra yards, and the Hogs’ inability to stop the chunk plays likely cost them the game.

Arkansas surrendered 29 points in the losing effort, the most since Oct. 15, when BYU posted 35, and the fifth-most all season. The Tigers’ 468 yards of offense matched Auburn’s total from Oct. 29, the fourth-most allowed by the Razorbacks in a single game. Further, Missouri’s 7.2 yards per play were the third-most against the Hogs, trailing only Alabama and Ole Miss.

“We had several chances to win the game, but we couldn't convert on offense and couldn't stop them on defense,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. “They had the more physical team tonight.”

It is worth noting that the struggles coincided with the absences of Bumper Pool and Myles Slusher, whose Razorback careers are over. The former underwent hip surgery Wednesday, and the latter informed Pittman he had quit the team Sunday.

With starters missing in the linebacking corps and the secondary, Tiger quarterback Brady Cook appeared to have an easier time throwing the ball and running it.

Big-yardage gains killed the Razorbacks all afternoon. They gave up nine different plays of at least 20 yards. Among them were a 55-yard completion that preceded a touchdown, a 37-yard Cook run that led to a field goal and a 23-yard Luther Burden score that featured a devastating missed tackle near the line of scrimmage.