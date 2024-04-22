Following Johnson's expected departure, Arkansas has 77 scholarship players on its roster and eight remaining spots to use on transfers. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on the Razorbacks' roster fluctuations this offseason.

Standing at 6-foot, 195-pounds, Johnson started all 12 games for the Razorbacks last season and racked up 29 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

A native of Texas, Johnson transferred to Arkansas from Baylor after he originally chose the Bears out of high school over offers from Arizona, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Michigan and others.

The Arkansas football team has lost another contributor to the transfer portal, as redshirt senior defensive back Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson is expected to leave the program according to multiple reports on Monday.

At Baylor:

2022 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Played and started in 12 games, only missing the Armed Forces Bowl vs. Air Force … Totaled 16 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss with one forced fumble and five pass breakups … Had two tackles at No. 21 BYU (9/10) … Forced a fumble at Iowa State (9/24) … Had two tackles, including half a tackle for loss, and two pass breakups vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (10/1) … Had a pass breakup and a tackle at West Virginia (10/13) … Broke up a pass vs. Kansas (10/22) … Had three tackles in a win at Oklahoma (11/5) … Had four tackles and a pass breakup at No. 23 Texas (11/25) … Transferred to Arkansas following the season and went through spring practice with the Razorbacks.

2021 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Played in eight games with one start in the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss … Missed six games due to injury after appearing in the first two games and returned for the TCU game (11/6) making four tackles with 0.5 sacks … Recorded his first career tackle at TCU (11/6) … Collected a solo tackle at Kansas State (11/20) … Was credited with the half sack of his career against Texas Tech … Notched a solo tackle against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl (1/1).

2020 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted during his first season at Baylor.

HIGH SCHOOL: Prepped at Lancaster High School for coach Chris Gilbert … Led team to a 11-3 record in 2019 … Top-ranked cornerback in the DFW area … 2019 SportsDayHS First Team All-Area selection in 2019 after finishing his senior season with two interceptions and seven pass breakups … Four-star prospect according to ESPN … No. 252 nationally … No. 41 in Texas … No. 21 corner in the country … 247 Sports rates as a four-star prospect … No. 55 in Texas … No. 28 corner nationally … Rivals calls him a three-star recruit … No. 52 in Texas … Received a three-star ranking from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football … No. 58 in Texas … Selected to DCTF 2019 Whataburger Super Team … Dallas Morning-News ranked as No. 10 player overall in Metroplex … Top ranked defensive back in Dallas-Forth Worth area … Was named to the 2019 Preseason Texas All-State football team … Named to the 2017 MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Second Team Defense … Also competed in track & field … Picked Baylor over 24 different schools, including Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, TCU and Texas Tech.

PERSONAL: Son of Stacy Johnson … Has one sister, Raina Delee … Nickname is Snaxx.