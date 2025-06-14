REPORT: Arkansas and Michigan State to play home-and-home series

In more news this week regarding Arkansas basketball's 2025-26 schedule, head coach John Calipari reportedly announced on Saturday that his Razorbacks will play Big Ten powerhouse Michigan State as "part of the SEC-Big 10 deal" and it will be a home-and-home series.
The Razorbacks will travel to East Lansing for a showdown at the Breslin Center this coming season before head coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans come down to Fayetteville in 2026-27. Both programs that are led by Hall of Fame head coaches were, not shockingly, mentioned in On3's way-too-early Top 25 for next season.
Calipari added that the Razorbacks are "also trying to finalize a game in Dallas this season."
The Spartans are coming off of a 30-7 campaign and made it to the Elite Eight, where they fell to Auburn 70-64.
With the addition of the Spartans, Arkansas' non-conference schedule now includes home games against Baylor and Louisville, plus neutral matchups against Duke and Houston. The Hogs will take on Duke in Chicago at the United Center on Thanksgiving Night, then Houston at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (N.Y.) on Dec. 20.
The Hogs also picked up their 13th and 14th additions to the 2025-26 roster, that now sits at 14 and is likely finalized, this week in 2025 international bigs Elmir Dzafic and Paulo Semedo.