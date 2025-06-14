REPORT: Arkansas and Michigan State to play home-and-home series

In more news this week regarding Arkansas basketball's 2025-26 schedule, head coach John Calipari reportedly announced on Saturday that his Razorbacks will play Big Ten powerhouse Michigan State as "part of the SEC-Big 10 deal" and it will be a home-and-home series.

The Razorbacks will travel to East Lansing for a showdown at the Breslin Center this coming season before head coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans come down to Fayetteville in 2026-27. Both programs that are led by Hall of Fame head coaches were, not shockingly, mentioned in On3's way-too-early Top 25 for next season.

Calipari added that the Razorbacks are "also trying to finalize a game in Dallas this season."

The Spartans are coming off of a 30-7 campaign and made it to the Elite Eight, where they fell to Auburn 70-64.