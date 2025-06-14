Arkansas WR forgoes remaining college eligibility

Arkansas wide receiver and sprinter Jordan Anthony is forgoing his remaining college eligibility and will focus on pursuing a professional track and field career, HawgBeat confirmed on Saturday.
The world-class speedster just won the 100-meter NCAA outdoor track championship on Friday with a time of 10.07 seconds and helped the Razorbacks to a third-place team finish in the event. Additionally, Anthony won the bronze medal in the 400 relay and finished fourth in the 200-meter.
The Mississippi native was named the 2025 SEC Outdoor Runner of the Year. He swept the 100 and 200-meter titles in the SEC Championships with times of 9.95 – a program record – and 19.93, respectively. The 19.93 in the 200-meter ranks second all-time in program history.
Anthony made the cut as one of 10 male athletes on the 2025 Bowerman Watch List, an award given annually to the most outstanding male and female athlete in collegiate track and field.
On the gridiron last fall, Anthony played in all 12 games for the Razorbacks with one start, hauling in 8 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.
The university also confirmed that walk-ons Elijah Brown (DL), Spencer Henslee (TE) and Andrew Hughes (WR) have left the program.
Player Bio
2024 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Saw action in a loss to Missouri (Nov. 30) … Was targeted twice in a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Had one catch for nine yards and returned two kickoffs for 27 yards in a loss to Texas (Nov. 16) … Started vs. Ole Miss, registering one catch for 18 yards (Nov. 2) … Recorded his first career touchdown reception on a 27-yard strike from Taylen Green during the second quarter of a 58-25 win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Registered a run of four yards vs. LSU (Oct. 19) … Recorded a reception for four yards in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Hauled in a seven-yard pass from Taylen Green against Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Saw action in a win over Auburn (Sept. 21) … Played in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Saw action at Oklahoma State, rushing one time for three yards while being targeted once (Sept. 7) … Made an immediate impact in his first action as a Razorback with three catches for 46 yards, registering a team-high 24 yards after catch in win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
At Texas A&M 2023 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Appeared in four games … Saw the field in the season-opening win over New Mexico … Made three catches for 14 yards in the win over ULM … Saw action against Mississippi State and ACU.
At Kentucky 2022 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted in his first season, playing in two games against Louisville and Youngstown State … Also starred on Kentucky’s track and field team, breaking Kentucky’s freshman record in the 60-meter (6.55) and 100-meter dash (10.16) and moved to No. 2 on Kentucky’s all-time performers’ list … Named a First-Team All-American in the 60-meter class … Earned silver medals in the 60-meter dash at the SEC and NCAA Indoor Championships … Won 60-meter dash at the McCravy Memorial and TTU Red Raider Open … Won the U-20 National Track 200-meter championship with a time of 20.34 seconds.
HIGH SCHOOL: Rated a four-star recruit in the 2022 signing class by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports … Tabbed No. 12 recruit in Mississippi and No. 25 athlete nationally by 247Sports … Guided Tylertown HS to a 12-1 record as a senior … Totaled 27 catches for 525 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior … Played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Named 2022 Gatorade Mississippi Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.