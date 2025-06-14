Arkansas WR forgoes remaining college eligibility

(Photo via Jordan Anthony / Instagram)

Arkansas wide receiver and sprinter Jordan Anthony is forgoing his remaining college eligibility and will focus on pursuing a professional track and field career, HawgBeat confirmed on Saturday. The world-class speedster just won the 100-meter NCAA outdoor track championship on Friday with a time of 10.07 seconds and helped the Razorbacks to a third-place team finish in the event. Additionally, Anthony won the bronze medal in the 400 relay and finished fourth in the 200-meter.



The Mississippi native was named the 2025 SEC Outdoor Runner of the Year. He swept the 100 and 200-meter titles in the SEC Championships with times of 9.95 – a program record – and 19.93, respectively. The 19.93 in the 200-meter ranks second all-time in program history. Anthony made the cut as one of 10 male athletes on the 2025 Bowerman Watch List, an award given annually to the most outstanding male and female athlete in collegiate track and field. On the gridiron last fall, Anthony played in all 12 games for the Razorbacks with one start, hauling in 8 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. The university also confirmed that walk-ons Elijah Brown (DL), Spencer Henslee (TE) and Andrew Hughes (WR) have left the program.

