Arkansas defensive end Nico Davillier to transfer

Arkansas junior defensive end Nico Davillier will transfer from the program, according to a report by 247Sports on Friday.

A 6-foot-4, 271-pound Louisiana native, Davillier was a four-star prospect out of Maumelle High School and chose the Razorbacks over offers from Nebraska, Oklahoma, Georgia, Auburn and others.

This season for the Hogs, Davillier totaled 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. His best performance came against Auburn on Sept. 21, when he made one TFL and one sack. Across 34 career games in Fayetteville, Davillier racked up 34 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Davillier earned a 66.8 defensive grade and a 67.6 pass-rush grade this season. He played 362 snaps for the Hogs with a season-high 60 snaps against Oklahoma State in Week 2.

The pass-rusher is the 10th Hog to officially announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, joining players like quarterback Malachi Singleton, wide receiver Davion Dozier and others. Former tight ends Ty Washington and Var’keyes Gumms, who were dismissed from the team during the season, will also enter the portal.

Arkansas will now await its bowl destination, which will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 8.