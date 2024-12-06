Arkansas defensive end Nico Davillier to transfer

Arkansas junior defensive end Nico Davillier will transfer from the program, according to a report by 247Sports on Friday.
A 6-foot-4, 271-pound Louisiana native, Davillier was a four-star prospect out of Maumelle High School and chose the Razorbacks over offers from Nebraska, Oklahoma, Georgia, Auburn and others.
This season for the Hogs, Davillier totaled 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. His best performance came against Auburn on Sept. 21, when he made one TFL and one sack. Across 34 career games in Fayetteville, Davillier racked up 34 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.
According to Pro Football Focus, Davillier earned a 66.8 defensive grade and a 67.6 pass-rush grade this season. He played 362 snaps for the Hogs with a season-high 60 snaps against Oklahoma State in Week 2.
The pass-rusher is the 10th Hog to officially announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, joining players like quarterback Malachi Singleton, wide receiver Davion Dozier and others. Former tight ends Ty Washington and Var’keyes Gumms, who were dismissed from the team during the season, will also enter the portal.
Arkansas will now await its bowl destination, which will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 8.
Nico Davillier Bio:
2024 (JUNIOR): Saw action against Texas (Nov. 16) … Recorded three tackles and a quarterback hurry in a loss vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Tallied five tackles in a win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Registered four tackles vs. LSU (Oct. 19) … Saw action in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Recorded two tackles and a quarterback hurry vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Collected a sack and a quarterback hurry in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Recorded two tackles and a quarterback hurry in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Registered three tackles at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) … Led the Razorbacks with a career-high five tackles, including a half tackle for loss in a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
2023 (SOPHOMORE): Saw action in all 12 games, earning time on the defensive line and special teams … Recorded career-highs with 11 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack … Made one tackle in each of the first two games of the season in wins over Western Carolina (Sept. 2) and Kent State (Sept. 9) … Posted 1.5 tackles for loss with two tackles at Ole Miss (Oct. 7) … Notched his first career sack vs. Mississippi State (Oct. 21) … Recorded a career-high three stops vs. Auburn (Nov. 11) … Made two tackles with one tackle for loss in win over Florida International (Nov. 18) and one tackle vs. Missouri (Nov. 24).
2022 (FRESHMAN): Played in 12 games as a true freshman but did not record any stats … Saw his most action on special teams (66 snaps according to Pro Football Focus) while also earning time on the defensive line.
HIGH SCHOOL: Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN … Rated the No. 4 player in Arkansas and No. 22 strongside defensive end by Rivals … Played on the offensive line for Kirk Horton at Maumelle High School … Also saw action as a wildcat quarterback for the Hornets … Posted 74 tackles with 26.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and one pass broken up in his senior season … As a junior, made 39 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble … Started on the defensive line as a sophomore and helped the team to an 8-3 record and state playoff appearance … Also played basketball at Maumelle, averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for a team that reached the state title game … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Nebraska, Oklahoma, Georgia, Auburn and others.
PERSONAL: Originally from New Orleans, La. … Son of Patrick and Veronica Davillier … Has three sisters, Latoya, Epiphany and Gimyrah, and two brothers, Patrick III and Anthony … Born Jan. 1, 2004.