"It’s huge, man," Gregory said. "Like you said, we had a lot of defensive line coaches here and just to get him back, we don’t take no step back. It’s kind of ongoing because we know what to expect from him and we know what he wants from us. It’s been huge getting him back."

Having that continuity year after year is important to keep moving forward, Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory told the media on Tuesday.

Adams is the only defensive line coach in the Sam Pittman era at Arkansas to last more than one season. The previous coaches — Derrick LeBlanc (2020) and Jermial Ashley (2021) both only lasted one season before they left the program.

When the Arkansas Razorbacks take the field in the 2024 season, they will do so with a third-year defensive line coach in Deke Adams.

In the class of 2023, Adams brought in two defensive linemen in Ian Geffrard of Mableton, Georgia, and Quincy Rhodes Jr. from North Little Rock, who Gregory said have grown and matured since they've been on campus.

"They’re taking the criticism they’re getting for feedback throughout film and then you see them apply it the next day at practice," Gregory said. "I feel like that’s a huge step from them from their freshman year to now. Before, we would see them get in their head a lot, but now they’re actually taking the coaching and applying it to the field."

Arkansas' defensive lines in recent history have been solid. In 2022, the defense took credit for the most sacks in school history with 41, breaking the record of 40 set in 1998.

The Razorbacks' defense took a slight step back in 2023, ranking ninth in the SEC in rushing defense, allowing 154.4 yards per game on the ground.

It's possible that step back could be attributed to a lack of offensive success and players simply being out of gas toward the end of the season. The 2023 season didn't go the way the team wanted with a 4-8 record, but Gregory said the program is evolving and the team is getting better.

"I think we learn something new from the past year every year," Gregory said. "I see a lot of difference on offense. I see energy on the offensive line every single day from the jump. They’re bringing energy and they’re pushing us to strain even harder. I feel like that’s really huge for the defensive line and offensive line to take that next step to be better."

Along with the return of Adams, this is also defensive coordinator Travis Williams' second season with the program.

"I feel like we can be way better than we were last year with our pass coverage, our run stopping and getting to the quarterback," Gregory said. "I feel like we can improve that tremendously this year."

There are still pieces that need to be added, though. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said when the transfer portal opens up for the spring period the coaching staff will be shopping for — among other position groups — someone on the interior of the defensive line.

"There can be more, four of them have played a lot of ball in there for us," Pittman said March 5. "Geffrard not as much, he was on our goal line package and things of that nature last year. Sheer number-wise, we’re going to have to have more guys there. Same thing at linebacker for sure and I’d like to get another center if I could, offensively. See where we’re at after spring ball."

The Razorbacks will continue spring practice Thursday in preparation for the Red-White game on April 13.