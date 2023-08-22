A season removed from setting a program record with an SEC-best 42 team sacks in 2022, the Arkansas Razorbacks might be significantly more talented in the pass rushing department.

It's hard to replace names like Drew Sanders and Jordan Domineck as pass rushers, but defensive line coach Deke Adams added four key transfers up front to go along with veteran returners, and it's resulted in depth at the position that hasn't been seen for a long time in Fayetteville.

"It's the deepest D-Line we've had since I've been here," redshirt senior Eric Gregory said. "We have at least three groups that can play and contribute."

Gregory, a 318-pound defensive tackle, is not lying when he says they have three groups that can play and contribute. That will allow the big men up front to have breaks, which results in fresh players on the field.

Four big — literally — pieces to the puzzle came via the transfer portal. At defensive end, Missouri transfer Trajan Jeffcoat and Pittsburgh transfer John Morgan bring a lot of experience, and Jeffcoat specifically has been having a great fall camp.

"Very strong, very fast, great leader and to be honest with you, probably hungrier than (he's) ever been in (his) life, and that makes a big difference," head coach Sam Pittman said Saturday.

On the interior, a pair of redshirt senior defensive tackles chose the Hogs in the portal. Maryland transfer Anthony "Tank" Booker and Louisiana Tech transfer Keivie Rose were two critical additions that help the Razorbacks now have a wealth of talent at tackle.

"I mean, this is the most depth I’ve been around since I’ve been playing college," Rose said Monday. "Everybody’s really good. Like, it’s just a battle every day. But it’s a good battle, too, where everybody’s working hard just trying to make each other better but also getting the O-line better. It’s going to be a sight to see this year. I’m really excited."

Rose has been praised for his finesse and power and he was a First-Team All-Conference USA performer for Louisiana Tech last year.

"When he came in on 1-on-1 pass rush, he was winning right off the bat," Gregory said of Rose. "Just seeing that actually motivated me to get better at my pass rush too. I knew I had to step my game up even more. He's bringing the finesse and power. He's also an older cat too, so he's bringing knowledge in too."

On top of the transfers, Arkansas returned guys who project to be significant contributors, such as Landon Jackson on the end, plus Cam Ball and Taurean Carter in the middle. Carter missed all of 2022 with a knee injury, but he's primed to have a big season this fall.

"This year, the energy he brings is very contagious," Gregory said of Carter. "It’s rubbing off on everybody. He makes us want to play harder just with his energy. Even the hot days when it’s, man, hot and we sweating, he’s bringing the energy. Just his leadership and knowledge of the game also, he’s bringing all that."

Ball is just a redshirt sophomore, but he might be as talented as any of the defensive tackles on the roster.

"He’s gotten a whole lot better," Carter said of Ball on Aug. 11. "Like, when I see (him) go to work, it’s different. Because he, A, has the potential to be a power rusher and a finesse rusher. He can bend the corner, he’s got speed, he’s got quickness, but he also mainly impacts in power.

"So, he can beat you up the field, club you inside, and you’re going to fly because he’s very powerful. And you’re going to overset because he’s very quick. You’ve got to respect him."

Arkansas also has senior Jashaud Stewart and redshirt senior Zach Williams providing plenty of experience at defensive end, and they can help teach talented true freshmen Quincy Rhodes Jr. and Kaleb James.

"I feel like the older guys being here have gotten better in their pass rush," Gregory said. "New guys came here, they’re getting better reading the run and pass. I feel like both run and pass we’ll play really good this year."

Up and down the defensive line, Arkansas has size, strength and plenty of athleticism. And we haven't even mentioned freshman nose tackle Ian Geffrard, who checks in at 6-foot-5, 394 pounds.

"There’s always a place for a guy as big as he is and as quick as he is in our deal," Deke Adams said on Aug. 11. "Hopefully we’re not in that situation as much. You’re looking at goal line situations and things like that. But he’s doing a good job and I can’t say he won’t be part of the rotation this year."

While they have yet to go up against another opponent yet, it's safe to say the Arkansas defensive line has faced a worthy opponent in the Razorbacks' offensive line and the defense continues to get the better of the offense, at least in scrimmages.

Arkansas will open its season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.