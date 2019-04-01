Arkansas will have a plethora of scholarships to roll over to the 2020 recruiting class as another Razorback has added his name to the transfer portal. Courtre Alexander, a defensive end signee from the 2018 class, has put his name up for transfer, the move was first reported by 247sports.

Alexander has been sidelined from contact drills this spring after getting shoulder surgery in November of 2018. The Oklahoma native was moved to defensive tackle by Steve Caldwell last season and he didn't play any snaps as a true freshman.

He was a 3-star prospect out of Owasso, and held 10 offers including Texas, Tulsa and Memphis.

The Hogs are now down to 80 scholarship players for next season with ability to add one more transfer addition before the 2019 season. The rest of the scholarships will have to remain open until 2020 or be given to walk-on athletes.

