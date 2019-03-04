First reported by SEC Network's Cole Cubelic, sources confirm Arkansas defensive tackle Billy Ferrell has entered the transfer portal seeking to leave the university. Ferrell was a signee in Morris's first signing class in Fayetteville in 2018 and did not play at all during his true freshman season.

The 3-star recruit got surgery on his knee before enrolling at Arkansas and was never fully healthy. He was the no. 7 prospect in Arkansas in the 2018 class and held offers from seven programs including Alabama, Wisconsin and Louisville. The other four in-state signees are all progressing as normal with Connor Noland and Noah Gatlin both getting starts in 2018.

Ferrell's departure doesn't mean much for the Hogs in terms of depth, they're still projected to have 18 scholarship defensive linemen for the season, signing seven defensive linemen, three defensive tackles and one tackle/end, in the 2019 class.

