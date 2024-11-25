Arkansas delivers triple-digit beatdown of epic proportions

The Hawks of Maryland-Eastern Shore were delivered a beatdown of epic proportions inside Bud Walton Arena on Monday night, as the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks soared to a 109-35 victory.

Once freshman guard Boogie Fland hit the game's first bucket at the 19:44 mark, the Hoop Hogs never trailed and went on a scoring run of 28-0 in the first half. By halftime, behind guard Johnell Davis' 13 points, guard Karter Knox's 12 points and forward Zvonimir Ivisic's 10 points, Arkansas led 60-15.

According to HogStats, the 45-point advantage tied the Arkansas halftime record since at least 1945, as the Hogs led in 2009 against Alcorn State at half, 71-26.

"We respect every opponent," associate head coach Chin Coleman said after the game. "We don’t necessarily fear anybody, but we respect every opponent. We respected them. We understand how they played against Murray State. We understand how they played against ODU. We understand that in the Illinois game it was 10-10 for a while, and whatever the score was at half (35-15 Illinois).

"So it wasn’t like everybody has just gotten out on them. That team will win some games in their league. For us, it’s about our standard, and keeping our standard at one level and not dropping our standard."

Not only did the Razorbacks score at will, but they got what they wanted defensively as well. In the first 20 minutes of the game, Arkansas collected five steals, held the Hawks to 6-of-28 shooting and forced 11 turnovers. In comparison, head coach John Calipari's club had just two turnovers in the first half.

"Defensively, we’re one of the best teams in the country and we want to continue to hand our hats on how we are defensively," Coleman said. "And a lot of stuff that we do defensively, it doesn’t matter who we play, because it’s our scheme. It’s our schematics and it works. As long as we’re in the right spots and we’re doing what we teach, it’ll work against anyone."

An X post made by Cory Stewart perfectly described just how bad the Hawks performed to start the game. According to Stewart, if all free throws were worth three points, all two-pointers were worth five points and all three-pointers were worth 10 points, Maryland-Eastern Shore would've still trailed by 17 points at halftime.

In fact, had Arkansas not scored at all in the second half, it still would've won, 60-35.