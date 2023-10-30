Following Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman's decision to relieve Dan Enos of his playcalling duties after a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State, it was expected that some changes were going to be made to the Hogs' offensive scheme with wide receiver's coach Kenny Guiton stepping up as interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Pittman said the day after firing Enos that there was just too much volume with the offense, so the Hogs trimmed things down significantly over the bye week.

"We probably cut it down, I don’t know, I'm guessing 30% of it we cut out," Pittman said. "We’re trying to do the things we do well and more specific to what we can do vs. how to attack a defense. Now, hopefully they’ll combine with checks and RPOs and the way to throw off that and run off that.

"But probably about 30%, and probably another 5 last night to be honest with you, because some of the things we had in, I want to be able to do it that everybody’s on the same page, blocking the right guys and playing as fast as we possibly can with the ability to have that tempo and all those type things."

Ranked as the 120th team in the country in total offense (305.9 yards per game), 112th in rushing offense (109.0), 103rd in passing offense (196.9) and 71st in scoring offense (26.5), dialing back the amount of plays in the offense should help Arkansas' offensive playmakers focus on what works and could result in an attitude change in the program.

"What I wanted to do was make sure we brought life back into the program, brought enthusiasm back into the program," Pittman said. "Accountability. And I’m not saying we didn’t have any of that before because it makes me sound like I’m blaming A guy, and I’m not. But something has to change, so I feel like we’ve done that."

A former Ohio State quarterback that threw for 893 career yards and rushed for 383 career yards on the ground, Guiton has spent time at programs like Houston, Lousiana Tech and Colorado State and should have solid offensive experience to draw from.

Pittman said that everybody is excited for Guiton and that the team is trying to eliminate distractions this week, so they are closing off practice to the media.

"I'm just trying to close it in and make it about us this week to be honest with you," Pittman said. "It's something with Kenny and his new role and things of that nature, I'm trying to take any added pressure that he might have off of him."