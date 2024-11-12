Arkansas dialing up competition, position battles in secondary

With the Arkansas defense reeling after disappointing performances in recent games, head coach Sam Pittman said Monday the competition has dialed up a notch at multiple positions in the secondary.

"Yeah, we certainly have made it very competitive back there," Pittman said. "If you ask me who’s going to start at safety, I would say, ‘Let’s wait a couple more days.’ We’ve made it that much of a battle. Same thing at the corner spot. I think you have to do that. You’ll lose your room if you don’t.

"If you don’t challenge with guys that are 2's, they’re going to be going, ‘Well, I just watched the tape and maybe I should have an opportunity.’ So we certainly are doing that. Not just with, ‘Well, we may get you in the game,’ (but) with going out there first, with starting. We’ve done that with at least three of the five positions, possibly four."

In the Razorbacks' 63-31 loss to then-No. 19 Ole Miss on Nov. 2, the defensive backfield allowed an astonishing 562 yards through the air which equated to seven touchdowns scored by the Rebels.

That result is even more impressive considering it came on 28 completions (20.1 yards per catch). Of those 28, eight were caught by Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins, who racked up 254 receiving yards and five scores against the Hogs.

Arkansas' inability to stop Ole Miss in the pass game continues a trend this season for the defense, which hasn't usually been successful against experienced, veteran quarterbacks.

When accounting for games against Power Five signal callers, Arkansas has given up an average of 358.0 passing yards versus upperclassmen (Alan Bowman, Garrett Nussmeier, Jaxson Dart). That's not even mentioning Auburn's Payton Thorne, who totaled 213 yards through the air despite only playing the second half against Arkansas.