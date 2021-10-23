Arkansas dismantles UAPB in historic matchup

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’ first matchup against an in-state opponent since World War II went much like its last such game.

Nearly 77 years after they shutout Arkansas A&M - now UA-Monticello - 41-0 to end the 1944 season, the Razorbacks cruised to a 45-3 win over UAPB at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

With the win, Arkansas improves to 5-3 entering its open date and is one win shy of reaching bowl eligibility. It has also now won 17 straight games over FCS opponents, with its last loss coming against The Citadel in 1992.

The Razorbacks’ starters played only one half and built a 45-0 lead, highlighted by Nathan Parodi’s 80-yard punt return and KJ Jefferson’s four touchdown passes. Star wide receiver Treylon Burks caught four passes for 89 yards and two of those scores, plus had a 49-yard touchdown run.

UAPB was out-gained 426-132 in the first half and, when the dust settled, it ended up being a 504-223 discrepancy in yards.

Arkansas had its way with the Golden Lions early on, scoring touchdowns on each of its first two possessions sandwiched around a three-and-out.

An 18-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to Blake Kern capped an easy opening drive and then Burks took a jet sweep 49 yards on the first play of the next drive to make it 14-0 less than three minutes in.

After that, UAPB had a few opportunities to avoid the first-half shutout, but shot themselves in the foot.

On its first opportunity, UAPB got inside the red zone, but had to settle for a field goal and Zack Piwniczka’s 37-yard attempt sailed wide right.

Later in the half, the Golden Lions were driving in Arkansas territory and appeared to convert a third-and-long. However, a replay review revealed Skyler Perry’s knee was down before the line to gain.

They lined up to go for it on fourth-and-one, but a false start pushed them back and they punted instead. Jefferson fumbled on a scramble on the ensuing possession, once again giving the Golden Lions the ball in Arkansas territory.

This time, UAPB got all the way down to the 3-yard line only for Perry to throw an interception in the end zone on third down. The score was just 17-0 at the time of that play, but then Arkansas ran away with it.

Dominique Johnson picked up 67 yards on three straight carries to get the Razorbacks out of the shadow of their own end zone and then Jefferson hit Burks for an 18-yard score to cap a 95-yard drive.

The Golden Lions managed to cover just 16 yards on their last four possessions of the half, while Arkansas tacked on three more touchdowns before halftime.

That stretch started with the aforementioned 80-yard punt return by Parodi, the first punt return touchdown by an Arkansas player since Joe Adams in the Cotton Bowl following the 2011 season, and included a 29-yard reception by Ketron Jackson Jr. for his first career touchdown and a 39-yard catch by Burks.

The 45 first-half points were tied for the second-most the Razorbacks have scored since 1957.

Playing a pair of 12-minute quarters in the second half, neither team did much on offense, but UAPB did manage to spoil the shutout bid.

When their drive stalled in the red zone, the Golden Lions turned to Piwniczka and this time he booted a 32-yard field goal to get his team on the board.

Led by backup quarterback Malik Hornsby, the Razorbacks picked up only 78 yards on five possessions after halftime. He finished 1 of 5 passing for 19 yards and had one yard on three carries, which included a 17-yard sack.

Following an open date next week, Arkansas will return to action Nov. 6 against Mississippi State in Fayetteville.