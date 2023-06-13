Memphis University School defensive tackle Dion Stutts, who was committed to play at Arkansas, has died, according to a report.

MUS football head coach Bobby Alston confirmed the news to the Commercial Appeal and told reporter Wynston Wilcox that’s it’s “his understanding that Stutts died in an ATV accident on his farm in the Batesville, Mississippi area.”

Wilcox reported that the Batesville Police Department referred the Commercial Appeal to the Panola County Sheriff Department, which declined to comment and told them to call back during normal business hours Wednesday morning.

Stutts committed to play for Arkansas on March 11 as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. He held offers from South Carolina, Texas A&M and others. Stutts was 18 years old and just finished his junior year of high school.

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams addressed the news in a tweet late Tuesday evening.

“My heart is aching right now!” Adams said. “What a wonderful you man with an amazing spirit! I’m at a loss for words! We love you Dion and you will always be a Razorback! Praying for his family!”

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is released.