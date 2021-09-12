FAYETTEVILLE — Not only did Arkansas soundly beat Texas on Saturday night, but it did so by playing more physical and throwing its weight around up front.

The Razorbacks dominated the trenches on both side of the ball in their 40-21 win over the No. 15 Longhorns, plowing over them on offense and living in their backfield on defense.

Five different players ran for at least 40 yards - with four running backs finding the end zone - as Arkansas racked up 333 rushing yards, while the defense notched 11 tackles for loss, including three sacks.

It was the kind of performance the Razorbacks likely hoped for when they hired an offensive line coach to lead the program in December 2019 and Sam Pittman did it entirely with players he inherited.

The five-man unit of Myron Cunningham, Brady Latham, Ricky Stromberg, Ty Clary and Dalton Wagner - as well as Beaux Limmer, who rotated at right guard - opened holes that allowed the Razorbacks to rip off 7.1 yards per carry.