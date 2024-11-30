Arkansas drops final game of season to Missouri

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) lost another game in which they had a fourth-quarter lead Saturday as the Missouri Tigers (9-3, 5-3 SEC) won at a snowy Faurot Field, 28-21, on Saturday.

Arkansas held a 21-20 lead with two minutes remaining, but a 30-yard touchdown run by Missouri quarterback Brady Cook and a subsequent two-point conversion put the Hogs behind 28-21. Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green engineered a drive that gave the Hogs a chance, but it ended with an incomplete pass and zeroes on the clock.

Bobby Petrino's offense turned the ball over three times, which turned out to be the difference in the game. Green fumbled on the Hogs' first two drives in the first quarter, the latter of which resulted in Missouri points as the Tigers ran in a touchdown.

The third and final turnover of the game came late in the third quarter. Arkansas running back Ja'Quinden Jackson coughed up the ball at the Hogs' 33-yard line, and the Tigers capitalized once again to take a 17-14 lead.

Despite that turnover, Jackson was one of the only reasons Arkansas even had a chance against the Tigers. He scored all three Arkansas touchdowns and rushed for 87 yards on 18 carries.

Along with the turnovers, Arkansas struggled in the penalty category as well. The Hogs were penalized 10 times for 72 yards, and two of those directly led to a Missouri touchdown.

After Green's second fumble of the first quarter, Arkansas forced a fourth down on the Tigers' drive, but an offside penalty gave Missouri another chance. Then, After forcing an incomplete pass, a defensive pass interference call in the end zone on Arkansas gave the Tigers first-and-goal from the two-yard line, and Tigers running back Marcus Carroll pushed the ball across for another score.

Despite the snowy conditions, neither offense seemed to have trouble moving the ball down the field. Arkansas finished the game with 377 yards (229 passing and 148 rushing) and gave up 361 (168 passing and 193 rushing) to the Tigers.

Check out some of the highlights from the loss below, courtesy of the official Arkansas X account...