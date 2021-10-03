Arkansas drops in polls after 1st loss

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas tumbled several spots after suffering its first loss of 2021 in blowout fashion.

Following their 37-0 loss at No. 2 Georgia, the Razorbacks dropped out of the top 10 and landed at No 13 in the AP Poll, down from No. 8. They also fell five spots to No. 16 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Coming off a blowout loss of its own, losing 42-21 at No. 1 Alabama, Ole Miss checks in at No. 17 in both of the polls.

With a trip to Oxford, Miss., on the horizon, that means Arkansas will play its third straight top-20 matchup. It will be just the second time in the last 50 years that the two teams have met as AP-ranked teams, with the other coming in 2016 - a 34-30 win for the Razorbacks.

Between 1954-69, Arkansas and Ole Miss played five ranked matchups, with the Rebels winning four of those. The Razorbacks' lone win during that stretch was when their famous "25 Little Pigs" team beat them with the "Powder River Play."

After that game, the Razorbacks will then return home to face Auburn, which is No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between Arkansas and Ole Miss is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN.