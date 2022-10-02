Arkansas drops out of AP Poll after Alabama loss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks dropped their second game in a row — and of the season — to Alabama on Saturday, resulting in the Hogs falling out of the Associated Press Poll for the first time all season.
Arkansas received 76 votes in the AP poll, which slotted them as the No. 29 team based on votes.
Seven total SEC teams were ranked in the AP poll including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Tennessee (No. 8), Ole Miss (No. 9), Kentucky (No. 13), Mississippi State (No. 23) and LSU (No. 25).
Arkansas fell from No. 19 to No. 25 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, which head coach Sam Pittman is a voter for.
The Razorbacks will now look ahead to a matchup with No. 23 Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, next Saturday. The Bulldogs are 4-1 on the season, and are coming off a 42-24 win over Texas A&M.
Below is the full AP Top 25 from Oct. 2:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. USC
7. Oklahoma State
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. Utah
12. Oregon
13. Kentucky
14. North Carolina State
15. Wake Forest
16. BYU
17. TCU
18. UCLA
19. Kansas
20. Kansas State
21. Washington
22. Syracuse
23. Mississippi State
24. Cincinnati
25. LSU