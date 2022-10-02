FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks dropped their second game in a row — and of the season — to Alabama on Saturday, resulting in the Hogs falling out of the Associated Press Poll for the first time all season.

Arkansas received 76 votes in the AP poll, which slotted them as the No. 29 team based on votes.

Seven total SEC teams were ranked in the AP poll including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Tennessee (No. 8), Ole Miss (No. 9), Kentucky (No. 13), Mississippi State (No. 23) and LSU (No. 25).

Arkansas fell from No. 19 to No. 25 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, which head coach Sam Pittman is a voter for.

The Razorbacks will now look ahead to a matchup with No. 23 Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, next Saturday. The Bulldogs are 4-1 on the season, and are coming off a 42-24 win over Texas A&M.

Below is the full AP Top 25 from Oct. 2: