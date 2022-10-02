News More News
Arkansas drops out of AP Poll after Alabama loss

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks dropped their second game in a row — and of the season — to Alabama on Saturday, resulting in the Hogs falling out of the Associated Press Poll for the first time all season.

Arkansas received 76 votes in the AP poll, which slotted them as the No. 29 team based on votes.

Seven total SEC teams were ranked in the AP poll including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Tennessee (No. 8), Ole Miss (No. 9), Kentucky (No. 13), Mississippi State (No. 23) and LSU (No. 25).

Arkansas fell from No. 19 to No. 25 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, which head coach Sam Pittman is a voter for.

The Razorbacks will now look ahead to a matchup with No. 23 Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, next Saturday. The Bulldogs are 4-1 on the season, and are coming off a 42-24 win over Texas A&M.

Below is the full AP Top 25 from Oct. 2:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Oklahoma State

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. Kentucky

14. North Carolina State

15. Wake Forest

16. BYU

17. TCU

18. UCLA

19. Kansas

20. Kansas State

21. Washington

22. Syracuse

23. Mississippi State

24. Cincinnati

25. LSU

{{ article.author_name }}