{{ timeAgo('2022-11-28 11:11:20 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Arkansas drops two spots in AP Top 25

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks dropped to No. 11, where they are tied with Alabama, in the third regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas went 2-1 at the Maui Invitational last week with wins over Louisville and No. 24 San Diego State, and a loss to No. 7 Creighton.

Ahead of the Hogs is a three-game home stand that will start Monday against the Troy Trojans at 7 p.m. CT inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Razorbacks were tied with Alabama as the highest-ranked SEC schools and they were one of five SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 11 Alabama, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 19 Kentucky.

The Hogs were listed at No. 12 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and No. 10 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 3-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:

1. Houston (45)

2. Texas (8)

3. Virginia (2)

4. Arizona

5. Purdue (8)

6. Baylor

7. Creighton

8. UConn

9. Kansas

10. Indiana

T-11. Arkansas

T-11. Alabama

13. Tennessee

14. Gonzaga

15. Auburn

16. Illinois

17. Duke

18. North Carolina

19. Kentucky

20. Michigan State

21. UCLA

22. Maryland

23. Iowa State

24. San Diego State

25. Ohio State

{{ article.author_name }}