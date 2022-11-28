Arkansas drops two spots in AP Top 25
The Arkansas Razorbacks dropped to No. 11, where they are tied with Alabama, in the third regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.
Arkansas went 2-1 at the Maui Invitational last week with wins over Louisville and No. 24 San Diego State, and a loss to No. 7 Creighton.
Ahead of the Hogs is a three-game home stand that will start Monday against the Troy Trojans at 7 p.m. CT inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
The Razorbacks were tied with Alabama as the highest-ranked SEC schools and they were one of five SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 11 Alabama, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 19 Kentucky.
The Hogs were listed at No. 12 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and No. 10 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 3-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology.
Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:
1. Houston (45)
2. Texas (8)
3. Virginia (2)
4. Arizona
5. Purdue (8)
6. Baylor
7. Creighton
8. UConn
9. Kansas
10. Indiana
T-11. Arkansas
T-11. Alabama
13. Tennessee
14. Gonzaga
15. Auburn
16. Illinois
17. Duke
18. North Carolina
19. Kentucky
20. Michigan State
21. UCLA
22. Maryland
23. Iowa State
24. San Diego State
25. Ohio State