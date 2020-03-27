Troup High School defensive tackle Andy Boykin signed his Arkansas NLI in the late signing period over 14 other Division-I offers and he's just a few months away from joining his future teammates on the Hill.

The COVID-19 outbreak has thrown athletes all over the nation for a loop but it sounds like Boykin has been handling the trying times very well.

"I've just been working out and doing school work, we're out of school until April 27," Boykin said. "I actually like doing work at home, I get the amount of sleep I need."

Like for countless Division-I signees around the nation, Boykin was relying on solid classroom grades and his ACT score to qualify to play at Arkansas and luckily, he was able to get his ACT in before the coronavirus shut down all testing.

The NCAA has yet to release any information about what could happen to students who are on the precipice of eligibility and who now have to finish most of their school year at home.

"My ACT went good, I went up two points on it, I won't have to take it again," Boykin said.

Despite not being able to get into his high school or local gym, Boykin has been very active lately.

"I feel good about staying in shape, I can workout at any time of day without interruption," Boykin said. "I don't have any set up at home but I run a lot, I play basketball and stuff like that. I do pushups and stuff a lot, when I can get in a gym I lift. We stay out and play basketball for like hours, get a lot of sweat and cardio in."