Maryland transfer offensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Redshirt senior Maryland offensive line transfer Marcus Dumervil has committed to Arkansas following an official visit, his agent confirmed with HawgBeat on Saturday.
A 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle, Dumervil finished the 2024 season with a 50.6 offensive grade, a 48.9 pass-block grade and a 49.3 run-block grade on 279 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He started three games for the Terrapins this season and played at least 20 snaps in seven contests.
Dumervil also played at Maryland during the 2023 campaign, but spent three years at LSU (2020-22) before that. The Florida native was a four-star prospect out of high school and originally chose the Tigers over LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and others.
For more updates on Arkansas' offseason recruiting action, visit The Trough premium message board.
Marcus Dumervil Bio:
CAREER Spent 3 seasons on the LSU roster before entering the transfer portal in December of 2022 … Appeared in 16 gamed during his career, starting 1 time … Start came against Arkansas in 2021 … Nephew of former NFL standout Elvis Dumervil … High school teammates with LSU offensive lineman Marlon Martinez.
SOPHOMORE SEASON (2022) Appeared in 5 games with no starts … Served as a backup on the offensive line … Action came against Southern, New Mexico, Tennessee, UAB and Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (2021) Played in 10 games, starting once …. Start came against Arkansas when the Tigers opened the contest with an extra offensive lineman … Saw action on 19 snaps at Ole Miss and 9 against McNeese … Also appeared on LSU’s special teams for field goals and point-after touchdowns.
FRESHMAN SEASON (2020) Appeared in one game, seeing action in a backup role in the win over South Carolina in Tiger Stadium.
HIGH SCHOOL Played at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida … Rated as a four-star offensive tackle by 247Sports and Rivals … Will play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game … Rated as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the nation … Listed at No. 65 in the ESPN300 … Led St. Thomas Aquinas to a perfect record of 14-0 in 2019, including a win in the 7A FHSAA State Championship game … Coached by Roger Harriott.