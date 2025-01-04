Maryland transfer offensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Redshirt senior Maryland offensive line transfer Marcus Dumervil has committed to Arkansas following an official visit, his agent confirmed with HawgBeat on Saturday.

A 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle, Dumervil finished the 2024 season with a 50.6 offensive grade, a 48.9 pass-block grade and a 49.3 run-block grade on 279 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He started three games for the Terrapins this season and played at least 20 snaps in seven contests.

Dumervil also played at Maryland during the 2023 campaign, but spent three years at LSU (2020-22) before that. The Florida native was a four-star prospect out of high school and originally chose the Tigers over LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and others.

For more updates on Arkansas' offseason recruiting action, visit The Trough premium message board.