Report Card: Arkansas humbled in Tennessee loss

The No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) were served a reality check Saturday with a 76-52 blowout loss on the road to the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC).

Arkansas' rebounding — or lack thereof — told the story of the game. The Hogs were out-rebounded by Tennessee, 51-29, and Arkansas gave up 24 offensive boards which led to 16 second-chance points for the Vols.

Guard D.J. Wagner scored a team-high 17 points and freshman guard Boogie Fland added 12 of his own, but a seven-minute scoring drought in the first half allowed the Vols to push out to a lead they never relinquished.

Tennessee forward Chaz Lanier was a one-man wrecking crew on the offensive side of the ball, as he scored 29 points and hit five threes to keep any comeback attempt the Hogs had at bay.

HawgBeat grades the team's overall performance from Saturday's SEC opening loss...