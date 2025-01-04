Hogs served offensive reality check in SEC opener

The No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) were smacked with a dose of reality on the offensive end in their 72-56 SEC opening loss to No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

To be completely fair to the Hogs, the Vols entered the game with the nation's second-best scoring defense (56.2 points allowed per game), but that doesn't change what became painfully obvious throughout the loss: Arkansas' offense — at least, this version of it — isn't good enough to compete at the very top of the SEC.

"They kind of manhandled us," head coach John Calipari said after the game. "So we’ve got to do some soul searching, because this league…what they play like, everybody plays like. So we missed free throws, we missed threes and we get out-rebounded by 30. Aren’t you like ‘How did you only get beat by 25?’ Could’ve been 50."

Here are some facts; Arkansas shot 20-of-53 from the field (37.7%), 6-of-29 from beyond the arc (20.7%) and 6-of-13 from the charity stripe (46.2%). Again, context is needed against a talented defense, but that won't cut it the rest of the season, especially when plenty of those missed threes were quality, open looks.

"We missed all kind of free throws," Calipari said. "Second thing is we had a bunch of good threes, good looks, and you miss them. Look, I say this all the time, you don’t have to make ‘em all. You can’t miss ‘em all. And we missed every one that gave us a chance to get back (in it). I mean, some of them badly."

You know it's a bad day when your non-shooting center — 6-foot-11 former Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo — is attempting (and missing) a three-pointer with 7:43 minutes to go in the second half.