On the back of a 10-game winning streak, the Arkansas Razorbacks (14-2) have found themselves occupying the No. 1 spot in almost every major poll heading into conference play.

Thanks to some smart scheduling from head coach Dave Van Horn, the Diamond Hogs have already played 11 Quad One games – and won 10 of them. The Razorbacks have the toughest strength of schedule in the country, and their impressive resume will come in handy when it comes to their chances of earning a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas’ blistering start to the campaign has been spearheaded by an incredible pitching staff. Touted in the preseason as one of the best in the country, pitching coach Matt Hobbs’ group has lived up to the billing and then some. Through 15 games, the Razorbacks are top-three in the country in all six major pitching team stats.