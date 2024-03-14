Advertisement
Arkansas’ early-season identity bodes well for postseason prospects

Michael Main
Staff Writer

On the back of a 10-game winning streak, the Arkansas Razorbacks (14-2) have found themselves occupying the No. 1 spot in almost every major poll heading into conference play.

Thanks to some smart scheduling from head coach Dave Van Horn, the Diamond Hogs have already played 11 Quad One games – and won 10 of them. The Razorbacks have the toughest strength of schedule in the country, and their impressive resume will come in handy when it comes to their chances of earning a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas’ blistering start to the campaign has been spearheaded by an incredible pitching staff. Touted in the preseason as one of the best in the country, pitching coach Matt Hobbs’ group has lived up to the billing and then some. Through 15 games, the Razorbacks are top-three in the country in all six major pitching team stats.

2024 Arkansas Pitching Through 16 Games
Category Statistic  National Rank

Earned Run Average (ERA)

2.74

3rd

Strikeouts per 9 innings (K/9)

13.9

1st

Hits allowed per 9 innings (H/9)

6.37

3rd

Walks/hits per inning pitched (WHIP)

1.03

2nd

Strikeout-to-walk ratio (K/BB)

4.84

1st

Fielding independent pitching (FIP)

2.55

2nd
*Source: NCAA and College Baseball Nation

