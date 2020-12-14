HawgBeat - Arkansas Early Signing Day announcement schedule

The fourth annual early signing period kicks off on December 16, giving DI football programs all over the country a chance to get their recruiting classes certified a couple months early.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are expecting signatures from all 20 of their committed 2021 prospects but as always, we'll be locked in and ready for any surprises that may pop up Wednesday.

Most commits will send their official paperwork first thing in the morning and sign ceremonial paperwork with their fellow future DI teammates at their respective schools.

The Razorback football twitter account with announce when official paperwork has come in but we've also got the schedule of signing ceremonies that are set for Wednesday for those who want to see pen hit paper: