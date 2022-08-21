Arkansas "easily in the top 5" for nation's No. 3 ILB Payton Pierce

The Razorbacks have received legitimate interest from some of the nation's top prospects in the class of 2024, but maybe none more so than Rivals100 linebacker Payton Pierce.

Pierce, who is currently rated as Rivals' No. 32 overall prospect in the cycle (No. 3 ILB), has visited Arkansas four times since adding his offer in June of last year. Despite not making a trip over the summer, he says the Razorback staff hasn't missed a beat in regards to holding his interest.

"Coach (Michael) Scherer is in consistent contact all the time and he is great whether it’s joking around or talking football," Pierce said. "No one has recruited me harder than him and he is just an awesome guy and coach... He has been loyal and been with me the whole way so that will weigh heavy in my decision"

Though the Arkansas linebackers coach stood out as the lead man, the Lovejoy (Texas) prospect praised another pair of Razorback recruiters' efforts as well.