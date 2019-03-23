The Razorbacks put together a back-and-forth battle in Indiana against the Hoosiers but couldn't execute to finish the game and fell 63-60. Mike Anderson and his Hogs finished the season with an 18-16 record and a loss in the second round of the NIT.

There were nine lead changes on Saturday morning, again a close game between the Hoosiers and Hogs but this time they drew the short straw. The Razorbacks were 5.5 point underdogs going into the road game and the 12,000 Hoosier fans in the arena made their presence felt. The two squads did not cover the 149.5 over/under.

Jonesboro, Arkansas native Desi Sills scored a career-high 18 points in the loss, adding three rebounds and two assists, but he fouled out with 4:25 to play and the Hogs couldn't fully comeback down by seven at that point.

The Hogs shot 23 percent from the free throw line, giving u an extra six points with Gabe Osabuohien and Isaiah Joe missing three and one respectively in the last four minutes of play.

Anderson's Hogs were out-rebounded and allowed 30 points in the paint without the imposing presence of future NBA first round pick Daniel Gafford.

Despite playing significant minutes against Providence, Anderson only played freshman Ethan Henderson for five minutes against Indiana and, still recovering from injury, Keshawn Embery-Simpson for two minutes. Both those players' limited minutes impact the rest of the team, packing minutes onto Isaiah Joe and Jalen Harris.

Joe had a cold game going 3-12 and 3-9 from deep. The Razorbacks had limited turnovers and held the Hoosiers to a low 41.2 shooting percentage but just couldn't finish down the stretch. Harris capped off the loss with a deep three attempt that was no good.