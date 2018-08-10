FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas has spent, and will continue to spend, much of its preseason searching for at least one reliable option at several key positions on offense.

The Hogs' have quite a different issue at running back. The main focus within that position group is finding ways to get all the deserving players playing time.

"I love our depth in that running back room,” Morris said. "There’s a lot of competition going on right now."

Arkansas has five impressive options vying for carries. Those players will have their first significant chance to stand out above the others Saturday during the Hogs' first scrimmage of the preseason.

Here's a look at where things stand with each top option at running back entering the scrimmage:

Devwah Whaley

Whaley is one of several players who underwent a beneficial body transformation in the offseason. The junior trimmed his body fat from 15 percent to 11 and looks far more agile this preseason as a result. The changes were necessary to make him a great fit in the Hogs' new offense, and he could be in line for a huge season as a result.

“I think Devwah has looked lighter on his feet, his movement, his plants in the ground and his vision,” coach Chad Morris recently said. “He sees it and makes the cut. In the spring, I think he saw it but just couldn’t get into the cut quick enough. I think you’re seeing that. He just looks more explosive.”

Chase Hayden

As a freshman last season, Hayden immediately made it obvious he could be an explosive playmaker. He's became known as a shifty runner with an impressive ability to cut and turn upfield on a dime.

This preseason, it's obvious Hayden hasn’t lost a step after missing the second half of his first season with a lower-leg fracture. He has added bulk to his frame, though. Hayden was a stronger runner than his slight size suggested last season, but now he appears to have the upper-body strength that could help make him a very well-rounded SEC back.

T.J. Hammonds

Hammonds’ playing time, or lack thereof, was a much-discussed topic last season. In the two games he received more than five touches, he averaged 7.6 yards on 11 carries in a win over Ole Miss and saved the Hogs from an embarrassing defeat to Coastal Carolina with 179 all-purpose yards a week later.

There are evidently still some ball-security concerns with Hammonds, an issue the previous staff routinely used as an explanation for his lack of playing time. But the benefits of getting him the ball seemingly far outweigh the risks, which seems to be why the new staff is determined to find a prominent role for him.

Maleek Williams

It’s easy for Williams to become the forgotten player in this group. He’s not as flashy as Hayden or Hammonds and wasn’t nearly as coveted of a recruit as Whaley. However, Williams may be more consistent at what he does well than any other back on the team.

Following practice Thursday, Morris gave praise to the 225-pound redshirt freshman for his willingness to run hard and execute in short-yardage situations. If Williams continues his current trajectory of improvement, it’s going to be hard to keep him off the field this fall.

Rakeem Boyd

Boyd only recently arrived on campus, but he may already be the most popular back on the roster from a national standpoint. He’s prominently featured as one of the star players in the recently-released Season 3 of the Netflix series Last Chance U.

The former Texas A&M back has all the tools to be a standout at Arkansas. The key for him is readjusting to the demands of life in the SEC. He'll also need to keep his confidence high even if success doesn’t come immediately.

“I think Rakeem today probably felt like he hit a wall a little bit, as far as just the install and everything just kind of jumped on him,” Morris said Thursday. “But he’s going to be a fantastic player for us.”