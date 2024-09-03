The Arkansas baseball team is expected to host outside competition for two fall exhibitions against Oklahoma State in October, head coach Dave Van Horn confirmed Tuesday. According to the D1Baseball website, the two matchups are set for Oct. 11 and 12.

"Friday's game might be a normal game, 9 innings," Van Horn said. "Saturday might be 10, 11, 12 innings. That'll be maybe the end of our fall. Just play a couple of games instead of playing a Red-White series where we always run out of pitching. I don't know, we haven't finished it the last couple of years it seems like. That would be the plan right now. You can only have two outside competitions and that would be it unless something changes."

It will be the first time the Diamond Hogs have faced outside competition on the college level in the fall since September 2019, when the Oklahoma Sooners came to town for a 14-inning exhibition. Arkansas also hosted the Texas Rangers instructional league team for two exhibitions in Oct. 2022. The Razorbacks won both matchups and outscored the Rangers, 18-6.

The Diamond Hogs and Cowboys have plenty of recent history, as Arkansas won two of three games over Oklahoma State to make it out of the 2022 Stillwater Regional and eventually make a deep run in the College World Series before being eliminated by the eventual national champions, Ole Miss.

Arkansas has also played Oklahoma State at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, each of the past two seasons. The Razorbacks picked up an 18-1 run-rule win in seven innings on Feb. 19, 2023, and the Cowboys returned the favor with a 2-1 victory in 14 innings Feb. 24 of this year.