Arkansas Extends First Power-5 Offer to 2021 Alabama QB Will Crowder
Arkansas only had one scholarship offer go out to a camper at overnight camp on Monday and Tuesday, but it was a big one, especially for the recipient. Gardendale High School quarterback Will Crowder earned his first Power-5 offer from the Hogs.
"I came to camp because the coaches had been talking to my head coach," Crowder said. "Coach Morris pulled me in his office and sat me down with my mom and Coach Craddock to tell me about the offer. It feels amazing."
Crowder is one of nine offered sophomore quarterbacks but he's the only one from offensive coordinator Joe Craddock's home state of Alabama. Craddock was a high school football coach in Alabama and he leads recruiting for the Hogs in the state. The O.C. has offered five Alabama prospects in the 2021 class so far.
As a sophomore, Crowder racked up 17 touchdowns with 148 completed passes and a 68% completion percentage. On top of almost 2,000 passing yards, Crowder also added 758 rushing yards. On top of a good high school season, Crowder also performed well in front of Rivals analysts at 3-stripe camp this spring. He'll likely debut as a 3-star.
The quarterback has a busy summer schedule. He'll head to West Virginia, Tennessee, UAB, Troy and Southern Miss (offered), to check out more possible landing spots. He says his goal is to find the place that "feels like it could be home."
As for how Crowder's Arkansas visit went:
"I loved it," Crowder said. "And I can't wait to be back. I really liked the coaches a lot. They made me feel comfortable and I appreciate that they have faith in me."
