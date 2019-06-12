Arkansas only had one scholarship offer go out to a camper at overnight camp on Monday and Tuesday, but it was a big one, especially for the recipient. Gardendale High School quarterback Will Crowder earned his first Power-5 offer from the Hogs.

"I came to camp because the coaches had been talking to my head coach," Crowder said. "Coach Morris pulled me in his office and sat me down with my mom and Coach Craddock to tell me about the offer. It feels amazing."

Crowder is one of nine offered sophomore quarterbacks but he's the only one from offensive coordinator Joe Craddock's home state of Alabama. Craddock was a high school football coach in Alabama and he leads recruiting for the Hogs in the state. The O.C. has offered five Alabama prospects in the 2021 class so far.