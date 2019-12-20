It took a little while for coaching staffs to get to his junior season highlight tape but Parkview (Little Rock) standout tight end Erin Outley is finally getting his due this week.

Kicking off his recruitment with a bang, Outley earned offers from Memphis and Kansas on the 12th and was offered by the homestate Hogs on the 20th.

Parkview struggled this season finishing 4-6 but Outley was a bright spot. He's got great hands, athleticism and quickness for his 6-foot-4, 246-pound frame. He's very hard to bring down and 50/50 balls almost always go in his favor.

Outley is teammates with one of Arkansas's other few in-state offers, 2022 running back James Jointer who had to miss most of his sophomore season due to an ACL tear.

The Little Rock native is one of three very talented in-state tight ends. Springdale Har-Ber's Errington McRae has offers from Memphis and Bowling Green while Mena tight end Mason Brotherton has offers from Kansas, Memphis and more.

The Razorbacks have a great history with tight ends born in the state of Arkansas including, but not limited to, Jeremy Sprinkle, Hunter Henry, CJ O'Grady and up-and-comer Hudson Henry.

Outley is just the second 2021 prospect in Arkansas to receive an offer from the Hogs. Fort Smith Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood is the other.