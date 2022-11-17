Just days after landing another five-star recruit in Baye Fall, Arkansas extended scholarship offers to twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer. The pair are the sons of NBA legend Carlos Boozer and are talented players in their own right.

Cameron Boozer is currently the top-ranked recruit in the Rivals150 for the 2025 class and is a five-star prospect, while Cayden Boozer comes in at 24th and is a four-star.

The twins are two of the earliest offers extended in the 2025 class from Arkansas, joining in-state recruit Terrion Burgess and Texas recruit BJ Davis-Ray.

Cameron Boozer currently holds offers from Arkansas, Duke, Miami, Michigan and Florida State, among others.

Cayden Boozer has offers from Arkansas, Duke, Miami and Michigan, among others.