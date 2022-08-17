Arkansas Fall Camp Notebook: Takeaways from Day No. 11
Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify.
Arkansas had its 11th practice of fall camp Wednesday inside the indoor facility. The media was let in to view the action for about 20 minutes. The team started with individual drills, ran through fastball and went back to individuals.
Here is who was on the field during fastball, a few takeaways and tidbits from what I was able to see:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news