Arkansas Fall Camp Notebook: Takeaways from practice No. 5

Arkansas had its fifth practice of fall camp Monday and the media was let in to view the action for about 15 minutes. As usual, the team ran through individual drills and no fastball sessions were available for media viewing.

The highlight of the day (meaning the 15 minutes I saw) was another nice play from cornerback Hudson Clark, who broke up a pass near the sideline while covering redshirt freshman wideout Jaedon Wilson.

Here are a few other takeaways and tidbits from what I was able to see: