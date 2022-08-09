 Arkansas Fall Camp Notebook: Takeaways from practice #5
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-09 15:36:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas Fall Camp Notebook: Takeaways from practice No. 5

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify.

Arkansas had its fifth practice of fall camp Monday and the media was let in to view the action for about 15 minutes. As usual, the team ran through individual drills and no fastball sessions were available for media viewing.

The highlight of the day (meaning the 15 minutes I saw) was another nice play from cornerback Hudson Clark, who broke up a pass near the sideline while covering redshirt freshman wideout Jaedon Wilson.

Here are a few other takeaways and tidbits from what I was able to see:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}