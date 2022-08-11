Arkansas Fall Camp Notebook: Takeaways from practice No. 6
Arkansas had its sixth practice of fall camp Thursday, and first practice in full pads. The media was let in to view the action for about 25 minutes. The team started with fastball, ran through individual drills and finished with one-on-ones.
Here is a rough depth chart, a few takeaways and tidbits from what I was able to see:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news